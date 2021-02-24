Satya Nadella Calls For Global Privacy Regulation, Says 'hope We Don't Fragment'

Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Satya Nadella on Wednesday expressed his hope for a global regulation on the safety and privacy of data. In the virtual interactive session with Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in BioAsia 2021 on February 24, Nadella noted that the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic fast-forwarded the digital transformation. Microsoft CEO called for a “set of global rules” on safety or privacy that would allow everyone to comply and ensure that the built product is safe to use.

“So I look forward to a world where we do have, just after all we have food safety laws we have drug safety laws, there will be similarly I think rules and regulations (on data). Hopefully, there is a global norm around," he said replying to a query on if the security and privacy concerns can be regulated.

"One thing that I would hope for is that we don't fragment. We are able to whether on privacy or safety, bring together a set of global rules that will allow all of us to both to comply and make sure that we know what we build is safe to use," Nadella added.

Satya Nadella on post-Covid work conditions

Microsoft CEO even noted the initiatives that are currently in place including the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) that are spreading worldwide. Nadella suggested that firms across the globe should come up with products considering the privacy of the user and a lackadaisical attitude in this regard should not be tolerated. He also said that the post-COVID-19 working conditions are more flexible in terms of both worksites and collaboration.

"I think collaboration, learning and well-being are fundamentally the things that are going to transform how we think about work while giving people lot more flexibility," he said.

“The startup category has already shown tremendous potential in bringing in digital enablement in the medical industry and it is not just benefiting any specific segment but every possible individual in the country across cities and villages, he added.

