Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of training terrorist cell, latter calls it 'fabrication'

Saudi Arabia, on September 28, said that it has busted a “terrorist cell” trained by its adversary Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Speaking to the state-owned Saudi news agency, a spokesperson for the presidency of State Security revealed that a total of ten arrests were made and multiple weapons and explosives were seized in the process. Out of those detained, three had been trained in the Islamic republic while were “linked to the cell in various roles”.

Saudi Arabia and Iran currently share no diplomatic relations. Tension between the two first flared after a Saudi embassy in Iran was attacked in retaliation to the Kingdom’s execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr. Their relations have remained strained since decades with both of them often disagreeing on various issues such as interpretation of Islam inter alia.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson, in a statement, asserted that all the arrested members received military and field training, including on how to make explosives “inside Revolutionary Guards sites in Iran” for several weeks in late 2017. In addition, he added that weapons and explosives, including dozens of stun guns, kilos of gunpowder and a variety of rifles and pistols, along with improvised explosive devices were seized from two locations.

'Complete fabrication'

While the Saudi kingdom is investigating the case, Iran has denied the claim and said that it was a “complete fabrication”. Speaking at a news conference, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson denied Riyadh’s claim and said that it was a continuation of the kingdom’s “non-credible and repetitive” stances. In addition, he also asked the Kingdom to choose a path of “honesty and wisdom.”

“By putting aside political rationality, and this time as part of a shabby display, Saudi rulers have chosen false frame-ups against Iran as a weapon to deflect public opinion and a method to cover up their own failed efforts,” the spokesperson said at news conference in Tehran.

