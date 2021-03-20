Saudi Arabia Bars Men From Marrying Women From 4 Nations Including Pakistan: Report

Men in Saudi Arabia have been prohibited by the government to marry women from four countries — Pakistan, Chad, Bangladesh and Myanmar, ANI reported recently citing reports from Saudi media. The Saudi government has put in place strict regulations making it mandatory for men in the middle eastern nation to submit valid documents to the government, before marrying women from the aforementioned nations.



Some unofficial figures estimate that at least 5,00,000 women are currently residing in Saudi Arabia from these four countries, the men who wish to marry a woman from these countries have to first submit required applications through official channels to the Saudi government, Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi was quoted as saying by ANI.



Only when the government has permitted the man to marry a woman from any the above four countries, the marriage proceedings can be taken forward. Moreover, men who have undergone a divorce, are not allowed to apply for another marriage within six months of their divorce. Also, the applicants must be aged over 25 years and must produce documents that are signed by the local district mayor. Additional papers include the identity proofs along with a copy of the document that details the whereabouts of the family.

Report from 2014

Meanwhile, a similar report surfaced in the digital space in 2014 where men were prohibited in Saudi Arabia, from marrying women who hail from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad, and Myanmar. It is yet to be ascertained as to why the government has issued such regulations. However, Pakistan and Myanmar have received widespread criticism from the international community and the United Nations, for the number of human rights violations cases that are on the rise in these countries. More details over the regulation that was passed in 2014 and is now making rounds of the internet are still awaited.