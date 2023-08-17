Saudi Arabia Executes American Citizen Convicted Of Beating & Killing His Egyptian Father

Saudi Arabia has executed a US national who was convicted of torturing and killing his father. Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef was found guilty of brutally beating his Egyptian parent and barbarically strangling him to death, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The execution took place in the Riyadh region on August 16, Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry, in a statement, accused the US national of using narcotics and other forms of intoxication. He mutilated his father’s body after slaying him and also attempted to attack and kill one other person before he was taken into police custody. SPA did not unveil the details of how Naseef was executed inside the Kingdom. Naseef's age or other personal information was also not disclosed by the ministry. It remains unclear whether he had permanent residence in the United States.

It is, however, significant to note that murder is punishable by death in Saudi Arabia and the officials behead those who are convicted of this crime in age-old capital punishment. Since King Salman and his son Mohammed bin Salman became the Kingdom’s de facto ruler in 2015, Saudi Arabia has carried out the execution of nearly 1,000 death row inmates, according to an assessment by British organisation Reprieve and the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights published in 2023.

US officials unable to offer information about Naseef's death

In October 2018, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ordered the extrajudicial execution of Jamal Khashoggi, a long-term resident of the United States in the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. The Biden-Harris Administration condemned Khashoggi’s death vowing to put up a fight for a more just and free world and impose measures to reinforce the world’s condemnation of the crime. US President Joe Biden maintained that journalists must not be threatened and attacked by their perceived dissidents for exercising their fundamental freedoms.

Death penalties in Saudi Arabia have also drawn flak from human rights organizations, globally. Critics argue that the beheadings are contrary to the country's "Vision 2030" reform agenda that aims to make Saudi Arabia a vibrant society by improving its urbanism, culture and entertainment, sports, Umrah, UNESCO heritage sites, and life expectancy.

Last month, US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel had confirmed with the reporters that the US consular official visited Naseef in July. "We are aware of those reports and are monitoring the situation but don't have any specifics," Patel noted, according to his statement carried by Associated Press. US officials were unable to offer further information about Naseef's death. Saudi Arabia was listed third among the countries with the worst execution record in 2022, after China and Iran, according to data from Amnesty International.