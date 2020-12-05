Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Says 'significant Progress' Made To End Gulf Crisis

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on December 4 expressed hope about reaching an agreement in ending the decades-long Saudi-led Qatar’s boycott by the four Arab nations, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. His remarks were followed by Kuwait hinting that it held ‘significant’ dialogues to resolve the Gulf crisis. During Italy's annual Mediterranean dialogues, Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the kingdom's foreign minister, said: 'We've made significant progress in the last few days.’

Meanwhile, in a televised statement read by Al-Sabah on Kuwait TV, Kuwaiti's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah stated, “Fruitful discussion” was held as disputing sides expressed keenness in resolving long-existing territorial issues. He further thanked White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for his “recent efforts” for brokering peace negotiations between blockading nations during his Qatar and Saudi Arabia visit.

The Qataris Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani extended gratitude to the Kuwaiti administration for mediation in the GCC crisis. Earlier this year, Qatar negotiated with Saudi Arabia fulfilling at least thirteen demands from the Kingdom and other Gulf nations that have imposed the trade, land and sea embargo on Qatar in a diplomatic rift, and shut airspace to state-run Qatar Airways.

“We hope that this progress can lead to a final agreement which looks in reach, and I can say that I am somewhat optimistic that we are close to finalizing an agreement between all the nations in the dispute to come to a resolution that we think will be satisfactory to all,” Qatar’s prince said.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s foreign minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah stated in a televised address that Kuwait's new ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, and President Donald Trump pushed for the diplomatic talks between the Gulf nations. “We express our gratitude to the State of Kuwait for their mediation and the United States for their efforts,” Qatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a tweet.

Read: Army Chief Gen Naravane Likely To Visit Saudi Arabia & UAE Next Week To Boost Defence Ties

Read: Qatar Official Sees 'some Movements' Toward Ending Boycott

US to 'facilitate dialogues'

“The interest and security of the people of the Gulf & the region remain our top priority.” Oman, according to sources of AP, which had also mediated the negotiation talks, welcomed the announcement in a state-run televised address. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hailed the nations’ initiative to hold discussions, saying, “We are very hopeful that the dispute between the Saudis and the Qataris can be resolved. We’re going to keep working to facilitate conversations and dialogues.” The four nations had entered the dispute and cut diplomatic ties in 2017 after meeting with US President Trump as they accused Doha of lending strong support to extremists and smothering ties with Iran.

Read: Taliban Asserts Afghan Peace Negotiators Agreed On Procedural Rules During Talks In Doha

Read: Saudi Arabia To Allow Israeli Planes Cross Its Airspace While Travelling To UAE: Reports

(Image Credit: AP)