Saudi Arabia To Extend Curfew As Coronavirus Cases Spike: Report

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz reportedly approved an extension of the kingdom’s curfew until further notice as coronavirus is rapidly spreading across the region. Initially, King Salman had ordered a curfew for 21 days, which took effect on March 23, however, with increasing COVID-19 cases, the authorities decided to extend the curfew. According to an international media outlet, currently, Saudi Arabia had more than 4,000 confirmed cases and that deadly virus has claimed nearly 273 lives in the kingdom.

While the entire kingdom was on a curfew from 7pm to 6am for 21 days, the authorities reportedly place its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew. Earlier the week, Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister, Tawfiq al-Rabiah also warned of a massive surge in coronavirus cases, expecting up to 2,00,000 infections within weeks. According to Saudi Arabia's state media, the minister said that the number of cases in the coming weeks will range from a minimum of 10,000 to a maximum of 2,00,000.

According to reports, holy cities of Mecca and Medina have been completely sealed off, but authorities are yet to confirm whether the annual Hajj pilgrimage will take place this year or not. Public places like restaurants, malls, and cinemas have also been shut in the richest Middle-Eastern country. Meanwhile, the authorities reportedly confirmed that approximately 720 people managed to recover from the deadly disease.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 108,000 lives worldwide as of April 12. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 1.7 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 404,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

