Saudi Arabia-led Coalition Launches Airstrikes On Houthi Military Camps In Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition aircrafts have commenced attacks on military sites which are controlled by the Houthi rebel group in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Tuesday morning, according to local media reports. The air attacks struck the al-Daylami military facility, which is located next to Sanaa International Airport.

The attack also hit the armoured first division base, which borders the civilian districts, according to the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency. Both the military settlements are located on Sanaa's northern outskirts.

Furthermore, according to Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV, which cited a statement from the coalition, revealed that the air raids have targeted stockpiles and workshops of the storing and buildings of ballistic missiles in both facilities in Sanaa. After the bombings, powerful explosions have been heard all over the capital city.

Series of airstrikes were conducted by Saudi-led coalition on Houthi targets

The Houthi rebel group, which is supported by Iran, has recently increased cross-border ballistic rocket missiles as well as drone strikes on Saudi cities, which led to instability in the nation. In addition to the recent strike, on November 23, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said that it had carried out a number of late-night airstrikes outside Sanaa on camouflaged ballistic missile facilities.

Sputnik reported that the Saudi media, on the day, had issued a warning to civilians in Sanaa about the airstrikes which were being conducted against a range of "legitimate" Houthi targets. One of the proposed targets was Dhahban, which is located just outside of Sanaa.

According to the Saudi coalition, precautionary measures were made to reduce civilian casualties and collateral damage. Further, militants had penetrated local hospitals and public organisations, as well as residents, who were being utilised as human shields, the Saudi coalition alleged.

The bombings happened only hours after a Saudi Arabia coalition published a video that depicts Houthis were testing an air system at Sanaa International Airport, as per Sputnik. The video footage further shows that Houthi rebels have converted the airport into a military facility with workshops, weaponry, drone storage, as well as explosive devices.

In February, the Houthi rebel group had begun a military offensive against the Saudi-backed administration in an attempt to seize the oil-rich region of Marib in central Yemen, which is considered to be the government's final stronghold in the north. Yemen has been ripped apart by civil war since the Houthis gained control of the capital city, Sanaa, and parts of the country's northern region in 2014, forcing the internationally recognised government to flee to the south and then to Saudi Arabia.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)