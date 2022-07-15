Saudi Arabia Lifts Ban On Israeli Flights Ahead Of Biden's Visit; US Hails 'historic' Move

In a 'historic' step, Saudi Arabia on Thursday opened its airspace for "all carriers" just ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the kingdom. The announcement came hours before Biden boarded an Israeli flight to Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening. The statement by Riyadh effectively ends the ban on commercial Israeli flights from overflying the Arab country.

Biden in an op-ed piece before his maiden trip to the Middle East dubbed Saudi's move as a "small symbol" of warming ties between Tel Aviv and Riyadh, adding that it was a significant "step towards normalisation." According to CNN, the Arabian country was also looking forward to permitting charter flights to and from Israel for those travelling to Mecca for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Notably, Israel and Saudi share covert ties and do not have official diplomatic relations despite the Abraham Accords brokered by the US in 2020. Saudi, however, allows Israeli flights through a special corridor to and from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. In a major change in approach towards Tel Aviv, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sees Riyadh as a partner in efforts against Iran's influence in the Middle East.

US lauds Saudi Arabia's decision to open airspace for Israeli flights

Following the announcement by Riyadh, the US on Thursday commended Saudi for its move, attributing it to Biden's diplomacy in the region. The US President's National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan, during a press briefing, said: "The decision paves the way for a more integrated, stable, and secure Middle East region, which is vital for the security and prosperity of the United States and the American people, and for the security and prosperity of Israel.” Sullivan further claimed that the decision was an outcome of the Biden's "persistent and principled diplomacy with Saudi Arabia over many months, culminating in his visit today."

POTUS' next leg of his trip to Saudi Arabia will begin as he reaches Jeddah today. He will participate in crucial summits, including the Gulf Cooperation Council with leaders from Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, and Jordan, where Washington is seeking to secure an alternative energy supply amid sanctions on Russia. As reported by the White House, will also meet bin Salman on the sidelines of the forum.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)