Saudi Arabia stated that it has evacuated all of its diplomats from its embassy in Kabul, and the government of New Zealand is sending a plane to assist its citizens in leaving the country. Due to deteriorating realities on the ground, Saudi Arabia said all workers were evacuated from the embassy in Kabul on Sunday, joining other countries who have shuttered their embassies as the Taliban advance on the Afghan capital.

Saudi Arabia, New Zealand evacuate citizens from Kabul

The government of New Zealand has announced that it will send a C-130 Hercules military transport jet to Afghanistan to assist with the evacuation of 53 New Zealanders and dozens of Afghans and their immediate relatives who assisted New Zealand troops while stationed there.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they had identified 37 Afghans who have assisted so far, but that the total number of evacuees will be in the hundreds once dependents and others were taken into account.

Officials from the Department of Defense said that they are planning a month-long operation to service and protect the plane, which will entail at least 40 military troops. Ardern urged the Taliban to enable people to leave in peace, noting that the "entire world is watching."

US troops continue evacuation operation

In the meantime, the US Departments of State and Defense have announced that almost 6,000 US troops will be stationed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Over the next 48 hours, they will ensure the safe evacuation of thousands of American citizens, locally employed US mission workers in Kabul, and their families, as well as vulnerable Afghan people. For the time being, the United States has secured the airport perimeter, giving hope to those who have been waiting to flee. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told the media that the terror group's goal in Afghanistan is to establish an "open, inclusive Islamic government."

India's evacuation operation

Also, in the case of an emergency evacuation, the Indian government has asked Air India to have two planes on standby in Kabul. According to official reports, Air India has a dedicated crew ready to fly from Kabul to New Delhi if such a circumstance develops. The government said, "Govt has told Air India to put two aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul. Air India has prepared a set crew for emergency operations from Kabul to New Delhi."

(with inputs from AP)

Picture Credit: AP