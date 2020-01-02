Saudi Arabia Pushing For Global Sporting Events To Project ‘soft Power’

Saudi Arabia is heavily relying on sporting events to project soft power globally after its image got tarnished due to several incidents including the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The verdict in the case came under the scanner as experts alleged that the masterminds were barely touched in the investigation and the trial.

De facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pushing for sporting extravaganzas to repair the damages which are evident from recent events. The Middle Eastern nation hosted events such as heavyweight boxing rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, and the debut of Women's wrestling. Juventus with its star player Christiano Ronaldo took to the pitch at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh for the Italian Super Cup in December 2019.

Saudi Arabia is now waiting for a successful Dakar Rally starting in January which is the latest addition to several global sporting events to take place in the country. It is a series of adventure rallies of motor racing which will be held from Jan 5 to Jan 17. The event was hosted in South America for over a decade and now it will remain in the Arabian peninsula for at least five years.

Vision 2030 of the Saudi govt

Such events are a part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ programme which was approved by the cabinet in 2016. The vision programme has set 96 strategic objectives that cascading from three levels. The first level has the overarching objectives of strengthening Islamic and national identity, grow and diversify the economy, increase employment, and enable social responsibility among others.

As part of the 'Vision 2030' programme, Saudi Arabia diversified its oil-reliant economy after it listed Saudi Aramco for initial public offering (IPO). Founded in 1933, the company's 0.5 per cent of shares were reserved for individual investors while 1 per cent went to institutional investors. After the drone attacks on Aramco oil facilities, there have been apprehensions of another such attack and that over-dependence on energy in such case could hit the economy hard.

(With inputs from agencies)