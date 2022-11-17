Saudi Arabia To Allow Indian Visa Applicants Without Police Clearance Certificate

Indian nationals travelling to Saudi Arabia no longer need a police clearance certificate (PCC) to apply for a visa, the Saudi Embassy announced on Thursday. The step was taken keeping in view “the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India,” tweeted the Saudi embassy in Delhi Thursday.

In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). pic.twitter.com/LPvesqLlPR — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 17, 2022

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC),” the Saudi Embassy’s statement added. “This decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations,” it said.

What is the Police Clearance Certificate?

The PCC or the Police Clearance Certificate was a necessity in the visa application process pertaining to the travel of Indian citizens to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A PCC is an official document issued by the government following a background check of the individual by the police or the responsible government agency of a country to enumerate any criminal records that the applicant may have. Criminal records may include conviction, arrest, and possibly criminal proceedings.

However, following the change in rules, the visa application process for Indian nationals to travel to Saudi Arabia is expected to accelerate and will further make life easier for several applicants. Furthermore, the visa centres will also be able to undertake faster decisions enabling visitors to plan their trips to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia better, with one less document to submit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to host the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for a round of bilateral talks in November, but the visit was cancelled due to coinciding scheduling issues with the COP27 summit and G20 conferences taking place simultaneously.