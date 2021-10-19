Saudi Arabia is also attempting to venture into the tourism business as it recently announced to construct a hotel resort and a theme park on an oil rig platform. Given the name "The Rig", the project will be entirely funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), according to a report by CNN. Besides, an official release by the PIF stated that this project among numerous other ones will support Saudi Arabia’s efforts to become a leading global tourist destination.

"The Rig" to feature three hotels, 11 restaurants

The PIF has declared this project as a unique tourism attraction, which will draw tourists from around the world. Detailing about the project, and why it would be a standout, the PIF revealed that "The Rig" will span an area of more than 1,50,000 square meters in the Arabian Gulf and will provide a multitude of hospitality offerings, adventures, and aquatic sporting experiences.

According to the CNN report, among the alluring facilities will be three hotels, 11 world-class restaurants and multiple helipads. In addition to this, the tourists will also be able to experience a range of adventurous activities, including extreme sports like bungee jumping and skydiving.

Designs for The Rig in Saudi show theme park resort on a huge oil rig https://t.co/FcpOPRtKS0 pic.twitter.com/qHiAlfXGLf — Commercial Interior Design (@comm_int_design) October 19, 2021

Talking about the project, the release stated, "THE RIG” is a project in the tourism and entertainment sector, one of PIF’s key strategic sectors, and is expected to be a significant value-add to the local economy". Moreover, it also assured that the project will ensure sustainable preservation of the environment in the project’s vicinity and will follow leading global standards and best practices to ease Saudi's efforts towards environmental protection.

Saudi Arabia's venture towards tourism

With Saudi's huge dependency on oil and its image being damaged owing to human rights violations in the past, the country is trying to change the status quo of both aspects, reported CNN. Moreover, the PIF itself stated that the country's commitment to "The Rig" is in line with PIF’s strategy 2021-2025 that aims to drive innovation in Saudi Arabia’s tourism and entertainment sectors. It also revealed to have a goal of providing promising development opportunities to achieve economic diversification in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

According to CNN, the announcement of this new project follows the Six Flag Qiddiya theme park announcement that is set to launch in 2023 and will be home to the world's fastest roller coaster.

Image: Twitter/@Comm_Int_Design