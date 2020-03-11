The Debate
Saudi Aramco Sparks Outrage For Dressing Migrant Worker As Hand Sanitizer Bottle

Rest of the World News

Saudi Aramco’s promotional stunt, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, sparked outrage in which a migrant employer was dressed up as hand-sanitizer bottle.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco’s promotional stunt, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, sparked outrage in which a migrant employer was dressed up as humanoid hand sanitizer deployer. Calling it a “gift from Aramco”, Saudi Arabia’s comedian and actor Hisham Fageeh shared the pictures of a non-Saudi man wearing a bodysuit with hand-sanitizer.

In the pictures shared on social media, the man can be seen wearing a mask with a bottle of hand sanitiser attached to his body and dispensing the liquid to passersby outside one of Aramco’s offices. The photographs went viral on the internet and social media slammed the oil company for allegedly practising slavery in the 21st century.

Read: Melbourne: Cyclist Flies Over Car Bonnet After Crash; Netizens Split Over Who Is At Fault

'Modern-day slavery'

While the coronavirus scare has forced governments and companies to take drastic measures to contain the deadly disease, Aramco’s attempt to promote precaution and hygiene at the expense of the dignity of immigrant workers did not go down well with the netizens. Check out some of the reactions:

Read: Netizens Furious Over Killing Of Kenya’s White Female Giraffe, Demand Harsh Punishment

The company immediately came into damage control mode and issued a statement expressing strong dissatisfaction with the “abusive behaviour”. Aramco said that the company immediately stopped the act and took “drastic measures” to prevent it from happening again.

“The company emphasizes that it is firm against compromising its values based on respect and adherence to ethics and conduct,” said Aramco on Twitter.

Read: Grandmother's Reaction To Her 94th Birthday Leaves Netizens In Splits

Read: Video Of Woman Intentionally Coughing At Man Makes Netizens Furious

First Published:
COMMENT
