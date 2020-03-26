Video: Saudi Doctor Breaks Down As He Can't Hug His Child Amid COVID-19 Scare

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, a ‘heartbreaking’ video of a Saudi doctor has been making several rounds on the internet where he breaks down to tears on not being able to hug his child in a bid to practice social distancing. Reportedly, the doctor has been dealing with coronavirus patients in the kingdom and when he returned home from work, his son can be seen running towards him, however, to prevent the spread of fatal COVID-19, he sits down in sadness and starts weeping. As of March 26, Saudi Arabia has confirmed at least 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two fatalities.

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 21,295 lives worldwide as of March 26. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 198 countries and has infected at least 471,464 people. Out of the total infections, 114,642 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling.

In this fight with the pandemic, the doctors and other medical officials are being widely praised for their 'selflessness' and battling the disease on the front lines. Most medical practitioners have also shared social media posts, urging the public to practice social distancing and requesting others to stay at home. Internet users have hailed all doctors as "true heroes". Even in India when Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered ‘Janta Curfew’ and suggested that people should come out at 5pm on March 22 and praise the people in essential services, people across the nation did the same and response was even called ‘overwhelming’.

‘I’m broken’

Meanwhile, with the deadly coronavirus outbreak underlining the importance of social distancing and self-isolation, an NHS doctor from London also posted a selfie with marks on her face due to wearing masks for prolonged hours for “begging people” to practice the essential precautionary measures. Natalie Silvey is reportedly an anesthetic registrar working in London and that her face is of someone who spent at least nine hours in personal protective equipment and urged people to do social distancing. The post took several rounds on the internet and many other doctors also started posting pictures of the “pain” they go through while treating people with coronavirus.

This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London.



I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/hs0RQdvsn3 — Natalie Silvey (@silv24) March 21, 2020

