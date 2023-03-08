Saudi Foreign Min Waxes Lyrical About India's 'unmeasurable Potential', Global Stature

In an interview with president of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Samir Saran at Raisina ‘Ideas Pod', Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Farhan Al-Saud termed the relationship with India a 'top priority'. The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia asserted that the relationship between both nations has grown exponentially. He further said that there is a need for measurable progress in all sectors especially the economic and trade relationship.

Saudi Foreign Minister Farhan Al-Saud said, "The relationship with India is a top priority and we need to have measurable progress in all sectors especially the economic and trade relationship."

Highlighting the strong relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister said that both leaders want to see actual results and progress in the relationship between the countries. Farhan Al-Saud further stated that the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has grown exponentially in the last five years.

'Similarities between PM Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman'

Defining similarities between PM Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Farhan Al-Saud said:

Both leaders have a very strong working relationship Both of them are very similar in the sense that they both are very result oriented. They don’t want just a nice talk, they want to see actual results. They want to see progress and that means that we in the government have a very clear direction.

Hailing India, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister emphasised on India's rising global stature. He said, "India is a fantastically dynamic country with huge potential and we have seen that especially in the last five years, the trajectory for India is fantastic. The potential that India holds is almost unmeasurable.”

Further, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister acknowledged the fact that India has played an important role in the developmental journey of the kingdom for several decades given the large diaspora in Saudi Arabia. He said, "The connection has existed even before that, you know hundreds of years given the trade relationship. We are now building on that connection, on that relationship in a way that is not just benefiting both of us, it is really benefiting the international Community.”

Speaking about India's potential, he said, "India's huge size offers great potential as a huge amount of India’s trade to Europe passes through the Red Sea. We are of course India’s most important energy partner as that’s the case for traditional energies but we’re also looking to continue that into the renewable era."

'Happy to have a strong and friendly relationship'

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to India, Saleh Eid Al Husseini said that he wants to bring this relationship to the highest level. Speaking on the celebrations of the kingdom’s founding day in New Delhi, the envoy said he was happy to have a strong and friendly relationship between the two countries.

Underlining the strong relationship between the Kingdom and India, Husseini said, “We are very happy to have a strong relationship with our friendly country India. Also for a long time, we have had this relationship and we have been asked to bring this relationship to the highest level that we can.”

While speaking on the foundation day celebration, the envoy highlighted the Kingdom’s governance and how the youth has been its focus as the next generation.

“We are very proud to have a country that started in 1727 and this year as I said reflects good governance and we hold our future, our children and all our Saudi Arabia is now focussing on youth on the next generation”, said Saleh Eid Al Husseini.

“Our country is celebrating around 300 years and this reflects nations’ governance, reflects equity, to have the prosperity of their people. To bring modernization and at the same time to regain the culture of the society. It’s not by chance to be 300 years old unless the state is caring about its neighbours, caring about its people, seeking peace all over the world”, added the envoy.