Former Saudi Intel Officer Accuses Crown Prince Of Sending Hit-squad To Canada

Former Saudi intelligence officer Saad al-Jabri, who is currently living in exile in Canada, has accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of sending a hit-squad in order to kill him. Jabri in his complaint, which was filed in Washington DC, has alleged that the failed plan to kill him took place right after the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. The complaint states that Jabri possesses too much information about bin Salman, which could be humiliating for the Crown Prince, thus he wants the former Saudi spy dead.

The complaint further states that the alleged plot to kill Jabri failed after the hit-squad was obstructed by Canadian border agents at Toronto's Pearson International Airport as they tried to enter the country. The court documents also mention that Jamal Khashoggi was killed by a group of mercenaries called the Tiger Squad, which is personally managed by bin Salman. The 61-year-old in his complaint said that it was the same squad that tried to kill him too. Jabri also alleged that bin Salman sent personal messages to him asking him to return to Saudi Arabia, some of which were even threatening in nature.

Jabri, a former Minister of State and a long-time adviser to deposed Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef of Saudi Arabia has been living in Canada since 2017 following the take over by bin Salman in a bloodless palace coup. As per reports, when Jabri served in the Saudi Arabia intelligence department, he was a key bridge between the country's spy agency and agencies such as CIA of the United States, MI6 of the United Kingdom, ASIS of Australia, CSIS of Canada, and NZSIS of New Zealand. Jabri has a doctorate in Artificial Intelligence from Edinburgh University.

(Image Credit: AP)

