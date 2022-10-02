Savannah Cat Makes Guinness World Record After Earning The Title Of World's Tallest Feline

Fenrir Antares Powers, a cat of the Savannah breed, has been officially recognised as the tallest living domestic cat in the world, by the Guinness Book of World Records. The tallest feline lives with Dr William John Powers in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA. Fenrir measured an astonishing 47.83 cm (18.83 inches) on 29 January 2021.

What’s special about Fenrir’s breed?

Savannah cats are a hybrid breed created by mating an African serval and a domestic cat.

Fenrir, the record holder Savannah Cat, derived its name from one of Saturn’s moons. Fenrir is an F2 Savannah cat. The particular breed is recognised by The International Cat Association (TICA) as a domestic cat breed.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Fenrir’s grandfather was a Serval named Kongo. Kongo was a tall wild cat and passed the trait of height down to his offspring. This unusual cross between the breeds became popular at the end of the 1990s.In 2001 TICA officially accepted it as a new registered breed.

Despite being a descendant of a wild cat breed, Fenrir is exceptionally tall for the Savannah breed, standing one inch taller than average-sized Savannah cats, which typically measure between 14 to 17 inches.

Fenrir’s brother held the same world record previously

Fenrir's sibling, Arcturus, had bagged the same honour when he was officially measured at 19.05 inches in 2016. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the record holder feline was killed in a house fire, stated Dr William. However, the late cat is still recognised as the tallest domestic cat in history.

“For someone so obsessed with their cats to have not one, not two, but four Guinness World Records title-holding animals in one lifetime is a bit surreal isn't it," Dr William told Guinness officials. "It almost feels like it was something destined to happen, and then even after our disaster, the universe tried to make at least that little bit of it right again."

William believes that Fenrir’s recognition for his achievement has helped him restore his life and hopes the feline’s newfound fame will improve the world’s understanding of hybrid cats.