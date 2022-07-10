Sayonara Shinzo Abe: Amul Pays Tribute To Ex-Japan PM & 'India's True Friend' With Doodle

As Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination has sent shockwaves across the globe, tributes have poured in from all over the globe. Many leaders across the world paid their condolences to Japan and to Abe's family. Dairy brand Amul also posted a poignant doodle on Instagram to pay homage to Japan's former premier. “Abe ke liye Alvida (Goodbye for now). Sayonara Shinzo San (1954-2022)," the message on the doodle reads.

"Tribute to the former Prime Minister of Japan and friend of India! [sic]," the caption of the post reads. Since the post was shared on Saturday, July 9, many users also expressed their feelings and condoled the death of the 67-year-old leader. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "True friend of India and one of the best leaders in the world, may his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti [sic]." "Fitting tribute," wrote another user. Many other users also took to the comment section to pay tribute to the departed soul.

Have a look at the post here:

Here are some recations to Amul's tribute:

Shinzo Abe's assassination

On July 8, a gunman opened fire on Abe from behind while he was delivering a campaign speech on a street in Japan's Nara prefecture. Following the incident, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. On Saturday, July 9, his body was brought to the capital city, Tokyo. He was Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister who had voluntarily resigned from his post in 2020 citing health reasons. Police officials arrested the suspected gunman at the scene after the incident which left millions in shock.

PM Modi condoles demise of one of his 'dearest friends'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the tragic demise of one of his "dearest friends." Abe, who is credited with advancing bilateral ties between India and Japan during his tenure, shared close relations with PM Modi and had met him on several occasions. Recalling his most recent meeting with the late leader in May, PM Modi said he had never imagined it would be his last goodbye. "I will always be indebted for his warmth and wisdom, grace and generosity, friendship and guidance, and I will miss him dearly," the Prime Minister remarked.

Image: Instagram/amul_india