Science Magazine Makes First Presidential Endorsement In 175 Yrs; Says 'Trump Damaged US'

American popular science magazine Scientific American has endorsed a US presidential candidate for the first time in its 175-year-long history. The magazine cited US President Donald Trump's inability to handle the COVID-19 outbreak based on science and evidence as one of the primary reasons behind its decision to endorse Joe Biden.

'Badly damaged US'

"Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people—because he rejects evidence and science. The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the magazine said in its endorsement posted online on September 15.

"The pandemic would strain any nation and system, but Trump's rejection of evidence and public health measures have been catastrophic in the U.S. He was warned many times in January and February about the onrushing disease, yet he did not develop a national strategy to provide protective equipment, coronavirus testing or clear health guidelines," the magazine alleged.

The magazine said that unlike Trump, Biden has a prepared plan to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic adding that he plans to ramp up a national testing board, a body that would have the authority to command both public and private resources to supply more tests and get them to all communities.

The magazine further pointed out that Biden is getting advice on these public health issues from a group of top scientists and not from physicians who believe in "aliens" and "debunked virus therapies", referring to Dr. Stella Immanuel, whom Trump had backed calling "spectacular" and "very respected". The magazine added that if Biden wins he will restore the role of legitimate science in policymaking.

The editors of the magazine listed out few reasons for their endorsement of Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden and among those is the former vice president's pledge to spend $2 trillion on an emissions-free power sector by 2035. Biden has vowed to build energy-efficient structures and vehicles, and push for solar and wind power if he is elected president of the country.

