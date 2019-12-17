The Debate
The Debate
Scientists Confirm Existence Of 'hair Ice' And How It Develops

Rest of the World News

Scientists have managed to confirm the existence of hair ice and figure out how it develops and grow. Hair ice only grows on a certain type of deadwood.

scientists

A group of researchers have finally solved the mystery of 'hair ice' and confirmed their existence. Hair ice is basically snow that looks like white strands of hair. They are usually very brittle and extremely cold to the touch. The story was published in Biogeoscience and hair ice is only found on certain types of deadwood in temperatures below freezing.

Rare 'Hair Ice'

The unusual type of ice is only found on dead wood from broad-leaf trees. The existence of 'hair ice' was disproven 100 years ago but the fungus that was believed to be the cause of hair ice was found in 2015 by scientists. The researchers say that there has to be biological activity of this winter-active fungus to allow hair ice to form. Physicist Christian Matzler who is one of the co-authors of the study that confirm the existence of hair ice said that this fungus allows ice to form thin hair which has a diameter of 0.01 millimetres and also to keep its shape over hours.

This recent study is just an extension of the study by German scientist Alfred Lothar Wegener. In 1918, Wegner had spoken about the existence of hair ice and since then scientists have gone ahead trying to experiment using deadwood. This recent study is not quite over because scientists have not been able to discover why hair ice grows on a certain type of deadwood and not on others. Once they do then it will become a more comprehensive study.

