Australia: Scientists Develop Method That Uses Durian And Jackfruit Waste To Create Energy

Australian researchers have discovered a method that uses durian and jackfruit waste to create energy stores for rapid electricity charging. The study was published in the Journal of Energy Storage and the scientists have explained how they managed to develop the tropical fruits into supercapacitors. Supercapacitors are like energy reservoirs that distribute energy smoothly.

Supercapacitors to store electricity

As per reports, they can quickly store large amounts of energy within a small battery-sized device. The energy then can be supplied to charge electronic devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops within few seconds. Vincent Gomes, Associate Professor at the University of Sydney in Australia reportedly said that they purchased durian and jackfruit from the market and converted the fruits' waste portions into supercapacitors which can be used to store electricity efficiently.

Gomes further added that durian and jackfruit were transformed into stable carbon aerogels which is an extremely light and porous synthetic material used for a wide range of applications. The study said that as compared to batteries, supercapacitors are not only able to charge devices very quickly but also have greater charging cycles than conventional devices. The researchers said that the current supercapacitors are made from activated carbon which are not as efficient as the ones prepared during this project.

