The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Australia: Scientists Develop Method That Uses Durian And Jackfruit Waste To Create Energy

Rest of the World News

Australian researchers have discovered a method that uses durian and jackfruit waste to create energy stores for rapid electricity charging, as per reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australian

Australian researchers have discovered a method that uses durian and jackfruit waste to create energy stores for rapid electricity charging. The study was published in the Journal of Energy Storage and the scientists have explained how they managed to develop the tropical fruits into supercapacitors. Supercapacitors are like energy reservoirs that distribute energy smoothly. 

READ: Study Claims 'DNA' Found Preserved In 75 Million Years Old Dinosaur Fossils

Supercapacitors to store electricity

As per reports, they can quickly store large amounts of energy within a small battery-sized device. The energy then can be supplied to charge electronic devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops within few seconds. Vincent Gomes, Associate Professor at the University of Sydney in Australia reportedly said that they purchased durian and jackfruit from the market and converted the fruits' waste portions into supercapacitors which can be used to store electricity efficiently. 

READ: Study Reveals Air Pollution Shortens Life By Three Years On Average

Gomes further added that durian and jackfruit were transformed into stable carbon aerogels which is an extremely light and porous synthetic material used for a wide range of applications. The study said that as compared to batteries, supercapacitors are not only able to charge devices very quickly but also have greater charging cycles than conventional devices. The researchers said that the current supercapacitors are made from activated carbon which are not as efficient as the ones prepared during this project. 
READ: Congo's Deepest River Is An Excellent 'natural Laboratory' To Study Convergent Evolution

READ: Genetic Study Reveals There May Be Two Different Species Of Red Panda

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
SBI
SBI CHAIRMAN PRESS CON HIGHLIGHTS
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV