Scientists Discover Oldest Fossil Of Modern Bird, Dub It 'Wonderchicken'

Scientists have discovered the oldest fossil of a modern bird -- dubbed as the 'Wonderchicken' -- dating to about 66.8 million to 66.7 million years ago. International media reports state that the remains were found in rocks and the bird was active shortly before the asteroid strike that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

The University of Cambridge researchers have said that it is the oldest evidence of modern birds that we have so far. According to the study, the tiny fossil includes a nearly complete skull hidden inside nondescript pieces of rock. The study reveals that the seagull-sized shorebird had features of both ducks and chickens as well as turkeys.

'Wonderchicken'

As per the details of the study, the skull combines many features common to modern chicken and duck-like birds, which suggests that the "wonderchicken" could be the last common ancestor of modern chickens and ducks.

Cambridge researchers have described the skull as a mixture of the two birds. As per reports, the study reveals that the bird's face likely looked like a modern-day chicken, while from the back, it looked like a duck. The creature was likely about the size of a small duck, weighing an estimated 14 ounces as per the findings of the study.

46,000 years old bird tricked scientists

Meanwhile, a 46,000 years old bird was so well preserved by the fossil hunters that they tricked scientists into believing that it had died a day ago. According to the reports, the bird is expected to be from the middle of the ice age and is believed to be an ancestor of the modern horned lark.

The bird was discovered near Serbia's village of Belaya Gora in a well-preserved condition. According to the researchers, it was a female bird and had a natural death. The age of the bird has been discovered through radiocarbon dating.

The team of paleontologists who studied the bird said that the bird was correctly identified with the help of ornithologists. The researchers said that no formal name has been given to the fossiled discovery but as of now they are referred to as the 'Icebird'.

Researchers revealed that the remains of the female lark were around 44,000 to 49,000 years old. They noted that it is the first bird carcass obtained from ice age permafrost deposits.

(Pic Credit - Phillip Krzeminski; Representational image)