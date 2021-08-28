Scientists Discover World's Northernmost Island Off Coast In Greenland

Scientists claim to have discovered the world's northernmost island by chance off the coast of Greenland. According to the BBC, the researchers travelled to Oodaaq Island in July to collect samples, which has been known since 1978. They were 800 metres further north when they verified with the Danish officer in charge of registering Arctic islets. They claim that the 60X30m island is the closest point of land to the North Pole.

The island was discovered during the Danish-Swiss research mission

Morten Rasch of the University of Copenhagen's Arctic Station in Greenland told the BBC that the island was discovered during a Danish-Swiss research mission that he was co-ordinating, they wanted to see Oodaaq Island, which was previously known as the northernmost island. They wanted to sample the island to seek new species adapted to live in this really severe climate, Mr Rasch added. There were six individuals in a little helicopter, and when they arrived at the location of Oodaaq Island, they couldn't find it, he explained, adding that charts in that part of the world were not always reliable.

He further said that they just started looking for the island. They landed on a bizarre unvegetated pile of mud, moraine deposits, and gravel ringed on all sides by sea ice, which was not a very pleasant spot after a few thrilling minutes. They have realised that they have accidentally discovered the world's most northernmost island after the voyage and had several conversations with experts on the subject.

Mr Rasch told the BBC that it was "not a major concern" from a scientific standpoint. However, from a personal standpoint, it is amusing to be one of the six persons on the planet who have ever worn muddy footwear at the world's most northerly location. The island will henceforth be known as Qeqertaq Avannarleq, which is Greenlandic means "the northernmost island."

The US has investigated for the world's northernmost island in recent decades

In recent decades, several US teams have investigated the area for the world's northernmost island. Dennis Schmitt, an Arctic veteran, discovered a similar island nearby in 2007. Although the new island was exposed by moving pack ice, the scientists claim that its existence is not a direct result of global warming, which has caused Greenland's ice sheet to shrink.

Image: Unsplash