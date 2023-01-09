Dead Endangered Whale Washes Up On Mississippi Gulf Coast; Scientists Examines Cause

An endangered whale corpse has been washed up at a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach and is being examined by scientists, reported Associated Press.

It is the first time that a dead endangered fin whale has been reported stranded in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, reported AP citing a local news report. Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the species have been classified as endangered and granted protection. This was after the fin whale population declined because of an increase in hunting.

Taking to Facebook, the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies wrote, "This morning the team began the necropsy (animal autopsy) process of the Fin whale. Due to its size, the initial necropsy will be done on the beach. Teams from all over the South region have come to take part in this event. The fin whale is the second-largest whale species on earth, second only to the blue whale. It is found throughout the world’s oceans. It gets its name from an easy-to-spot fin on its back, near its tail."

A dead endangered whale on Mississippi Gulf Coast

While talking about the discovered dead whale in Pass Christian, Mississippi Gulf Coast, Dr. Moby Solangi, director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, shared that the whale is 30 feet (9 meters) long and weighs between 12,000 and 15,000 pounds (6,804 kilograms), reported AP citing the Gazebo Gazette. Dr. Solangi added, "The mammal was probably sick and the body got caught in a ship channel.” However, the actual cause of death of a fin whale will be determined after the pending lab results.

The updates about the examination of dead endangered whales have been shared by Scientists from the nonprofit Institute for Marine Mammal Studies on social media platforms (Facebook). The Institute shared that they have received reports of a stranded whale in Pass Christian which is seen very rarely seen in these waters.

"We are working with all our local, State, and Federal partners," said the Institute in the Facebook post. They also thanked Pass Christian Mayor Rafferty, Pass Christian Police and Fire departments, MDMR and Marine Patrol, Harrison County Sand Beach, and NOAA for all their assistance.

Later, on January 8, the institute updated on the situation on a social media platform that they have safely moved the deceased whale out of the water and onto the beach. Further, they would continue to work with their partners (local and federal) to better understand the cause of death.