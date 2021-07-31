Scientists Identify Fossils Of Ancient Dog At Georgia Village; May Have Evolved In E. Asia

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, scientists have excavated the remains of one of the ancient dogs at the Georgian village of Dmanisi. Scientists from Spain’s Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies, the University of Florence, and other European Universities joined hands together to identify the remains of the ancient dog. According to the research, the dog is believed to have found some human company in the West.

How did scientists perform research?

Researchers identified the skeleton of the dog to be Canis (Xenocyon) lycaonoides, commonly known as the Eurasian hunting dog. At first, the ancient dog was speculated to have first evolved in East Asia around 1.8 million years ago and died about 8,00,000 years ago. The fossils of the ancient dog included teeth and bits of a jawbone. Scientists also found that the ancient dog weighed nearly 30kg when it died in adulthood.

The leading author of the study, Bartolini Lucenti, and his colleagues still don’t know whether the Dmanisi dog belongs in the genus Canis alongside modern wolves and domesticated dogs, or within the separate genus Xenocyon. That’s why the team opted for the designation of Canis (Xenocyon), leaving room for the possibility that the dog could belong to either genus.

Researchers also mentioned that this breed of ancient dog was capable of social care toward kin and non-kin members of its group. The fossils of the dog revealed that the ancient species was a cooperative pack-hunter. Scientists also traced the origins of ancient dogs which stated that the dog was a carnivorous canine with an East Asian origin. The research also mentioned that the pre-historic species of humans and hunting dogs were both recorded at Dmanisi.

The ancient fossil, studied for the research also showed one of the earliest records at Dmanisi in the Caucasus region which represented its entry point to Europe. Researchers also drew a parallel to the timeline of the ancient dog’s entry to Europe and mentioned that it was during the same time that Hominins travelled in the opposite direction from Africa to Europe and Asia.



(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)