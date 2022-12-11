Scientists In Indian Ocean Find Fossilised Teeth Of Ancient Ancestor Of Megalodon Shark

In a recent discovery, Australia's scientists have found a real "treasure trove" that may help unlock the secrets of the past. Scientists of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), who have been working on the research vessel Investigator, have found a mysterious shark graveyard in the depths of the Indian Ocean off the coast of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands. According to the CSIRO press statement, the discoveries were made on RV Investigator which is operated by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, during biodiversity surveys in two of Australia’s newest marine parks.

The first voyage was to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park in the remote Indian Ocean and the second voyage has been underway to the Gascoyne Marine Park off Western Australia. These voyages have been undertaken for Parks Australia, which manages Australia’s marine parks network. Shark expert from CSIRO’s Australian National Fish Collection, Will White has stated this experiment as one of the most exciting finds of a specimen of a new species of shark. Further, he said that the shark fossils are essentially just teeth and scales, called it a "window into history", reported Sputnik

“This species is unique to Australia, but it hasn’t yet been described and named. The specimen we collected will be incredibly important to science because we’ll use it to describe the species," he said in the press statement released by CSIRO.

Scientists on our RV Investigator have made some exciting finds, including a specimen of a new species of shark and a shark graveyard in the deep ocean.



The graveyard even contained the fossilised teeth of the ancient ancestor of the megalodon shark. 🦈 https://t.co/XjdQPYDB33 — CSIRO (@CSIRO) December 7, 2022

Fossilised teeth found in shark graveyard

In the fossils of ancient marine animals, researchers have found the teeth of an ancient megalodon shark's ancestor. Chief Scientist on the second underway voyage, John Keesing from CSIRO said in a statement, “It’s been estimated that around a third of the species collected on recent biodiversity survey voyages on RV Investigator may be new to science.” Further, he said that the discovered new spices are very common on biodiversity surveys such as this. According to the Western Australian Museum's fish curator, Glen Moore, "This shark evolved into the megalodon, which was the largest of all sharks but died out about 3.5 million years ago," reported Sputnik.

According to the CSIRO statement, RV Investigator would continue to survey the Gascoyne Marine Park and the nearby Carnarvon Canyon Marine Park till mid-December and would end its voyage in Fremantle. Apart from that, more than 750 mineralized teeth have been discovered by scientists at the bottom of the Indian Ocean. The researchers have called the site the most massive "burial" of sharks humans have ever stumbled across.