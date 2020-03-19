Scientists Prove One Of Darwin's Theories Of Evolution 150 Years After His Death

Charles Darwin was the first one to propose the idea that human beings didn't develop in a day, they took centuries to evolve into what we know as present-day social animals. One of Darwin's most talked about theories is the 'survival of the fittest', where he talks about the species which leave more copies of itself through reproducing survive for a longer time. A team of scientists at the University of Cambridge proved the theory which was just on papers until recently.

The study

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B and it proves that mammals played an important role in evolution. The study was headed by Laura van Holstein and Robert A. Foley at the Cambridge biological anthropology department at St John’s College.

The study states, "To investigate the relationship between species richness (SR) and subspecies richness (SSR), we calculated the strength of the correlation between the two across all mammals. Mammalian taxonomic richness correlates positively, but only very weakly, between the species and subspecies level, deviating from the pattern found in birds. However, when mammals are separated by environmental substrate, the relationship between generic SR and average SSR in non-terrestrial taxa is stronger than that reported for birds."

The study further adds, "these results suggest that the dynamics of diversification of terrestrial mammals are more affected by physical barriers or ecological heterogeneity within ranges than those of non-terrestrial mammals, at two evolutionary levels." The study helped in revealing that the evolution of different species took place at different times.

Charles Darwin was a biologist and geologist born in 1809 in Shropshire, England. Darwin has been described as one of the most influential figures in human history for his contributions to the science of evolution. Darwin published his theory of evolution in his 1859 book On the Origin of Species. The theory was widely accepted by fellow educators and the majority of the public because of the compelling evidence that he discussed in his research.