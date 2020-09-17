Scientists Race Against Elon Musk To Implant BMI Device In Human Subject

A university in Australia is preparing for the human clinical trials of the "world's first" device that can potentially restore vision in the blind. The revolutionary cortical vision device, developed by researchers of Melbourne's Monash University, aims to restore vision in visually impaired people. Scientists are racing against tech-billionaire Elon Musk to implant their first device in a human subject after the American businessman recently unveiled his brain-hacking device that his company Neuralink has already tried on pigs.

The Australian researchers have been developing the device much before Musk announced his human brain-machine interface technology. The project, dubbed ‘Cortical Frontiers: Commercialising brain-machine interfaces’, received just more than $1 million under the Federal Government’s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) by Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt in June 2019 and is awaiting the second stage of MRFF funding later this year.

"Cortical vision prostheses aim to restore visual perception to those who have lost vision by delivering electrical stimulation to the visual cortex – the region of the brain that receives, integrates, and processes visual information. Our design creates a visual pattern from combinations of up to 172 spots of light (phosphenes) which provides information for the individual to navigate indoor and outdoor environments, and recognise the presence of people and objects around them," Principal Investigator and Director of the Monash Vision Group, Professor Arthur Lowery was quoted as saying on the University's website.

How does the device work?

The system comprises custom-designed headgear with a camera and wireless transmitter, a vision processor unit and software, and a set of 9×9mm tiles that are implanted into the brain. The scene captured by the video camera in the headgear will be sent to the vision processor, similar in size to a smartphone, where it will be processed to extract the most useful information. The processed data will be transmitted wirelessly to complex circuitry within each implanted tile; this will convert the data into a pattern of electrical pulses, which will stimulate the brain via hair-thin microelectrodes, explained researchers.

The life-changing technology, developed by the Monash University researchers, has already undergone a successful trial on sheep, with findings published in the international Journal of Neural Engineering in July.

