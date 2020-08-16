Scientists Say Climate Change May Bring Long Dead Viruses Back To Life

Climate change is emerging as a driving force of infectious disease. It contributes to expanding the footprint of malaria and dengue carrying mosquitoes, or defrosting prehistoric pathogens from the Siberian permafrost. According to reports, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 760,000 lives. The disease which emerged from a bat serves as a live example as to how humans are provoking nature.

Climate change to bring diseases back

Birgitta Evengard who is a researcher in clinical microbiology at Umea University in Sweden reportedly said that the future for homo sapiens is extremely dark because they are animals and when they extend their borders it is going to be hard. She added that the biggest enemy of human beings is their ignorance. According to the UN's climate science panel, the IPCC, the permafrost area will decrease by a quarter by 2100 even if humanity is able to cope up with global warming at under two degree celsius. Permafrost is like a climate change time bomb which is spread across Russia, Canada and Alaska. It contains three times the carbon that has been emitted since the start of industrialisation.

Professor of geophysics at the University of Alaska, Vladimir Romanovsky explained how thawing of microorganisms can spread them into the environment. He reportedly said that microorganisms can survive in a frozen place for a very long time and as the ground defrosts, organic material and microorganisms that had been locked thousands of years are carried toward the surface by water flows. According to reports, in the year 2016, a child died due to Anthrax. However, it had disappeared from the region at least 75 years earlier.

This case is accredited to the thawing of a long-buried carcass. However, a theory expounded by the experts counter that the animal remains in question may have been in shallow dirt and thus subject to periodic thawing. Reports suggest that pathogens like smallpox or the influenza may also be present in the sub-Arctic region. However, Romanovsky reportedly said that they have been inactivated.

According to reports by the Europe Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), a dengue bearing mosquito called Aedes aegypti, has also appeared in Europe and 40 cases of local transmission of dengue between 2010 and 2019 have been registered. ECDC said, "An increase in mean temperature could result in seasonal dengue transmission in southern Europe if A. aegypti infected with virus were to be established”. In the case of Malaria, the risk of exposure largely depends on social-economic conditions. According to a study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, more than five billion people could be living in malaria-affected regions by 2050 if climate change continues at the same pace. However, there is a change that strong economic growth and social development could reduce that number to less than two billion. Reports suggest that in Africa 228 million cases of malaria were registered in the year 2018. The disease vector is now moving to high altitude plains of Ethiopia and Kenya.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)