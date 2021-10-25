Scientists Suggest A New Way To Protect Pedestrians & Enhance Pedestrian Safety

A new study led by the scientists of South Ural State University (SUSU) has suggested a new method for detecting unusual situations on pedestrian walkways. According to researchers, the strategy would significantly enhance pedestrian safety. The study, published in the journal Safety Science, revealed that more than 270,000 pedestrians are annually killed in vehicle accidents around the world.

Today's models, which are derived from computer analysis of pedestrian movements in order to assure pedestrian safety, are based on a set of predefined features. The SUSU scientists termed such an approach as "unreliable" owing to the problem of picture scaling, reported news agency Sputnik.

The researchers created a new method for forecasting pedestrian collisions with other road users like automobile drivers, skateboarders, cyclists, and others on pedestrian routes. The new technology is based on a high-precision neural network that analyses images from video cameras located across city locations.

Sachin Kumar, a senior researcher at the Department of Data Mining and Virtualisation at SUSU, informed that a CNN model was constructed to extract significant features and detect abnormalities or undesired objects from images captured by surveillance cameras along pedestrian's routes, reported the news agency. Before using the CNN model to analyse images, pre-processing is required to improve image quality and remove redundant information in order to reduce analysis time and improve object detection accuracy, he added.

Scientists employed the MRCNN neural network, which was combined with DenseNet networks (a dense high-accuracy network for picture classification). The researchers claimed that various simulations have already validated the new method's remarkable efficiency. Road safety agencies can also employ their computer programmes, they stated.

'Pedestrian deaths have risen substantially in the US'

It should be mentioned here that the California Department of Transportation's (Caltrans) primary goal is to keep pedestrians safe, and with National Pedestrian Safety Month going on in October, the department is stepping up its efforts to improve safety and educate the public on how to keep pedestrians safe. Pedestrian deaths have risen substantially in the United States over the last decade, increasing by more than 40% since 2010, stated a report by the department. Pedestrians account for about a quarter of all fatalities on public roadways in California, which is much higher than the national average, the report claimed. Notably, Caltrans is striving to improve pedestrian safety on the state highway system by looking into high-risk areas to determine the best safety improvements.

