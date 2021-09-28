Scientists Urge World Leaders Not To Sideline Plastic Waste Emissions Amid Climate Crisis

While climate change is an overall outcome of increased use of fossil fuels and deforestation, plastic waste emissions are a vital contributor to the depleting natural stability. Single-use plastics are produced from fossil fuels, which involve a rigorous process of extraction and transportation. This process, in turn, adds at least 12.5-1.5 million metric tons or greenhouse gases. Pointing out such catastrophic impacts, scientists across the world have urged world leaders to recognise that both the crisis are "interconnected and require joint solutions".

It is to mention that at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the issue of the climate crisis was widely discussed by the world leaders. Multi-billion dollar funding was announced to tackle the climate crisis. However, much less was spoken about plastic pollution and other attributes that impose a direct impact on climate change, asserted a paper from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and Bangor University. The biodiversity researchers, in the paper, appealed to the world politicians and international organisations to identify the "intertwined issues".

"Compound problem"

Meticulously explaining the cycle of the "compound" problem, the paper highlighted that manufacturing plastic items adds to greenhouse gas. This, in turn, results in heating of the planet and leads to natural extremes like cyclones, off-season rains causing floods and plastic dumping into the sea. "Climate change is undoubtedly one of the most critical global threats of our time. Plastic pollution is also having a global impact; from the top of Mount Everest to the deepest part of our ocean," said Professor Heather Koldewey from ZSL.

"The impact of both the crises just exacerbates the problem. It is not a case or debating which is more important, it is recognising that two are interconnected and require joint solutions," said ZSL Professor Heather Koldewey.

The plastic problem not only hampers global climate balance but also negatively impacts vulnerable biodiversity. "I have seen how even the most remote coral reefs are experiencing widespread coral death through global warming-causer mass bleaching," researcher Helen Ford from Bangor University said, adding, "Plastic pollution is yet another threat to these stressed ecosystems."

As per World Economic Forum, global oil consumption from fossil fuels for producing plastic currently amounts to 4-8 per cent annually. If the reliance on plastic continues, instead of the planned reduction, the usage could go up to 20 per cent by 2050. This directly impacts the building blocks of fossil fuels. The extraction process involves a horizontal drill at 90 degrees, which allows the injection of sand and water into the bedrock. Additionally, oil transportation via sea also results in oil spills, directly hitting the marine species in the ecosystem. Such incidents leave a detrimental effect on the ocean and, in turn, the climate, by heating temperatures over the ocean surface.

