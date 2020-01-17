Scientists Use Bacteria To Create 'living Concrete' That Can Reproduce

Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder have used bacteria to create sustainable concrete that is alive and can even reproduce. They have sought alternative means of production which would make building materials more eco-friendly. According to the reports, the team of scientists has created concrete that is alive and can reproduce and capture carbon. It is an advanced process that may help reduce the environmental impact of the construction industry.

Innovation is expected help to heal up cracks: Scientists

Minerals in the new material are deposited by cyanobacteria which is a common class of microbes that capture energy from sunlight through the process called photosynthesis, according to the study published in the journal Matter. Wil Srubar, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Boulder in the US said that they use biological materials in their buildings but those materials are no longer alive. The scientists said that their innovation paves the way for living buildings in the future which can heal up cracks and purify the air, according to the reports.

Green microbes absorbs CO2 gas

According to the researchers, cement and concrete structures emanates nearly 6 per cent of the world's annual emissions of greenhouse gas carbon dioxide. The researchers experimented the process with cyanobacteria. The green microbes absorb the carbon dioxide gas to help them grow and convert into calcium carbonate which is the main ingredient in limestone and cement. According to their experiments, roughly 9-14 per cent of the bacterial colonies in their material was still alive after 30 days, and three different generations in brick form. The researchers reportedly said that cyanobacteria need humid conditions for its survival and it is impossible in the arid regions of the world. They are putting efforts to create microbes that are dry-resistant and remain alive and functional for a long time.

