SCO Meet: India Calls For Addressing Energy, Food Crises; No Bilateral Talks With Pakistan

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Friday participated in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting at Uzbekistan's capital city Tashkent. During the meeting, EAM highlighted that the energy and food crisis that the world faces due to Covid pandemic disruptions and Ukraine conflict needs to be addressed urgently.

"Response required includes resilient and diversified supply chains as well as reformed multilateralism. Zero tolerance for terrorism in all its manifestations is a must, Jaishankar said.

He also reiterated India's position on Afghanistan and highlighted New Delhi's support to Kabul including wheat, medicines, clothing and vaccines. Jaishankar also underlines the potential of Chabahar port for SCO's economic future.

The External Affairs Minister also spoke of the economic progress in India and stressed the relevance of startups and innovation. "Cooperation in traditional medicine is in the common interest of SCO members. Today’s meeting of Foreign Ministers was very useful in preparing for the Samarkand summit," he said.

Jaishankar made the comments in presence of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and his counterparts from other member nations of the influential grouping.

The foreign ministers of the grouping held vast deliberations on pressing global issues and inspected preparations for the upcoming summit of the grouping in Samarkand that is anticipated to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the bloc.

No India-Pak bilateral meet at SCO summit

EAM also held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO FMM with counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and with the Secretary General of the SCO. However, no one-on-one talks were held with Pakistan.

The SCO is a key economic and security bloc and has arisen as one of the largest transregional international organisations. India, along with Pakistan, became its permanent member in 2017.

SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of China, Russia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier, all the foreign ministers of the bloc called on Uzbek President Shavkat Mirzuiyoyev. Jaishankar said that he conveyed PM Modi's personal greetings to the Uzbek President.

"Appreciated the momentum generated by Uzbek Presidency in fields of security, economy, trade, connectivity and culture," he said.