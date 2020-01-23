Scotland Man Shocked To Find His Own Grave In Cemetery, Blames Ex-wife

A 75-year-old man was shocked to find his own grave in a cemetery in Scotland. He made the discovery after realizing that his social life had become quiet and that his phone had not been ringing for 4 months because people were under the impression that he had passed away. He has blamed his ex-wife.

Shocked to find his own gravestone

Alan Hattel, from Forfar in Scotland, after finding his own grave in a cemetery declared that he was still alive and wished to make it clear to people. While talking to local media, Hattel said that the headstone that is located in Newmonthill Cemetry in Scotland's Forfar was placed without his knowledge.

The 75-year-old said that he was confused about why nobody had called him for months and then came to the realization after seeing his own false grave that people thought him to be dead. Hattel said that he has responded to Angus Council about the headstone bearing his name and the council has decided to cover it.

Hattel later added that he had never even planned to be buried upon his death and instead wished to be cremated when it was his time. Hattel has blamed this act on his ex-wife, Hattel has two grown-up children with his ex-wife and has been separated from her for 26 years. Hattel claims that there is no animosity between him and his ex-wife.

Hattel said that finding his own gravestone while he is still alive is something very unusual and that he is still trying to deal with it. A relative of Hattel has said that the matter will be handled privately within the family. The Angus council, when asked, reportedly said that the details about the owner of that plot could not be revealed because they were private and confidential.

