Scotland: Chef Offers Fine-dining Takeaways To Save His Business Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

A chef from Scotland has come up with a unique idea to save his business amid the slowdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The Scottish chef has made a fine-dining menu entirely dedicated to these unusual times. As per reports, the menu designed for people in self-isolation was launched on March 18 and unlike fast food, it takes a day to prepare.

Campbell Mickel of Merienda restaurant has come up with the idea of a 'social distancing delivery'. Deliveries can be left at doorsteps to avoid human to human contact and it is for people who are looking to stock up meals for two to three days. Mickel said that businesses are getting wiped out because of coronavirus and he had to come up with something to save it.

Mickel reportedly said that there is a whole supply chain involved in the business, from butcheries to fishermen and vegetable sellers, who operate on tight margins and if the businesses don't support each other it will all wipe out in months ahead. Many countries have ordered strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. Public places, including pubs and restaurants, are shut down in most of these countries, which has forced businesses to take drastic measures.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 11,400 lives across the world and has infected nearly 2,76,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 20 the combined death toll stands at 6,558. Italy has now surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both crossed the 1,000 mark.

