Scotland Friends Of India Hold Rally In Favour Of CAA

Members of 'Scotland Friends for India' gathered on Sunday to express their support to the Indian government for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The group noted that the law does not discriminate between the citizens of India including the Muslims and does not undermine the secular foundations of the country.

'Scotland Friends for India' said the gathering has been organized to dispel the various misinformation that has been spread against India, the Indian government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the guise of CAA.