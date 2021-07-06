Scotland: 'Haunted' Village With Private Beach Up For Sale; Check Price

There is a golden opportunity for those who love beaches. If you are planning to buy a house, which could set you back by nearly crores for a 2-BHK flat in any Indian city, then this deal will blow your mind. You can now buy an entire village in Scotland for the same price. There is also an added feature that lures you to invest in this village which lies on the shores of Loch Tay in Perthshire. You would also get the exclusive rights to enjoy the beach and also fishing rights on the loch. The deal would be ideal for nature lovers and paranormal activity explorers alike.

Scottish village on sale

According to reports, the Scottish village on sale costs $1,73,000 i.e Rs 1,28,91,700, is spread over an area of 3.31 acres. Jon Lambert, a partner at Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group asserted that the village has its own significance due to its location as the main USP.

Reports also suggest that the Scottish village contains ruins of the House of Lawers, who had resided in this village in the 17th century. Insiders who are dealing with the sale of this Scottish village believe that the ruins of the house of the former Lady of Lawers situated and it is believed that the ghost of her still haunts the village.

What the ghost had predicted in the 17th century, still valid in the 21st century

While narrating about the former Scotland Lady of Lawers, Jon Lambert said that she had a wonderful sixth sense as whatever she had prophesied in the 17th century is still valid. Citing an example of one such event, the partner at Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group said that she had planted an ash tree near the village’s church and had predicted that when the tree grew at the same height of the church, it would collapse.

Surprisingly, the church had collapsed the same that Lady of Lawers had predicted. As per the reports published in local media outlets, there were just 17 people were living in the Village in 1841. Whereas by 1891, the number came down to just 7 people, and it was abandoned completely by 1926.