Scotland: Nurse Becomes First NHS Worker To Die From Coronavirus

A nurse in Scotland has become the first National Health Care (NHS) worker to die from novel coronavirus. According to reports, 58-year-old Janice Graham died on April 7 at Inverclyde Royal Hospital after contracting the deadly virus while on duty at the front line with thousands of COVID-19 positive patients. Janice has been described by her colleagues as someone who had a 'razor-sharp wit' and 'engaging personality'. Health care workers around the globe are facing similar threats as they regularly come in contact with virus-infected patients.

According to data by worldometer, coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom have crossed 60,000 and in Scotland alone there have been over 4,500 confirmed infections. As per reports, a total of 366 people have died in Scotland due to COVID-19, while in the whole of the United Kingdom, over 7,000 patients have lost their lives. Across the UK, the death toll of COVID-19 patients reportedly rose by 938 in a single day, while in Scotland 70 people died overnight. There are currently 53,501 active cases in the United Kingdom with 1,559 patients under critical condition. According to reports, the United Kingdom has successfully treated 135 people so far.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed nearly 88,500 lives across the world and has infected over 15,19,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: Janice Graham/Facebook)