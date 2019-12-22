Scotland Researchers Develop World’s First Uncrackable Security System

Recently, researchers in Scotland have reportedly developed the world's first uncrackable security system, which even quantum computers could not hack. According to international media reports, a global team, including scientists from the University of St Andrews have achieved 'perfect sorcery' by creating a chip which generates a one-time-only key every time data is sent through it. The development came as the computer scientists had feared that the dawn of quantum computing would allow encrypted data to be easily decoded by hackers and would have caused a problem for banks, government agencies and communications providers.

While talking to an international media outlet, Professor Andrea Di Falco of the School of Physics and Astronomy at the university explained the new development and said that it is the equivalent of standing talking to someone using two paper-cups attached by a string. He further added that if one scrunched up the cups when speaking it would mask the sound, but each time it would be scrunched differently so it could never be hacked. The same way this new technique is absolutely unbreakable”. He further explained that the new system works by storing digital information as the light which is then passed through a specially engineered silicon chip containing structures which bend and refract that light, scrambling the information.

Warning by security experts

As people are becoming increasingly concerned about the privacy of their data, quantum computing is a leap forward because it frees machines from their binary coding. However, quantum computers are still thought to be a long way off as Google reportedly claims that its specially developed Sycamore Processor that is already capable of solving problems that would take other computers thousands of years to complete. The security experts have also long warned that the encryption software will be rendered entirely obsolete by the arrival of such machines.

Another leader of the study and associate professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia reportedly said that with the advent of more powerful and quantum computers, all current encryptions will be broken in a very short time, exposing the privacy of our present and, more importantly, past communications. He further said that implementing massive and affordable resources of global security is a worldwide problem that this research has the potential to solve for everyone, and everywhere.

