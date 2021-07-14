Scotland Scraps COVID-19 Restrictions Except For Facemasks; Imposes New Guidelines

As COVID-19 infections witnessed a downward graph in Scotland, the government has decided to make certain modifications to the restrictions that were imposed earlier. The new COVID-19 guidelines are said to be implemented from July 19. According to the Scottish government, the citizens shall be allowed to gather in small groups at weddings, funerals, and normal households. However, facemasks shall remain mandatory for some time.

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, while talking about 'zero level' COVID-19 measures, said that the restrictions are implemented keeping the Delta Variant in mind. Even if the locals expect a 'zero level' restriction, the government authorities have kept some 'baseline measures' like 'face coverings.'

New rules

As per the 'zero level' restrictions, locals will be allowed to meet indoors and attend weddings and funerals.

People who can work from home shall be asked to maintain the same until August 9.

As many as eight adults from four households can gather for an indoor meet.

Ten people can gather in restaurants or a pub at one time.

Pubs and restaurants can stay open beyond 11 am.

Additionally, up to fifteen people from fifteen households can have outdoor gatherings with 200 people present at a time.

Fully vaccinated people returning from amber countries shall not be asked to quarantine if they test negative on arrival.

Mass stadiums are allowed to permit 2000 seated audiences and 1000 standing ones. However, indoor sports events are restricted to only 400 people.

While talking in the virtual Parliament meet, Ms. Sturgeon said, "This is intended to ensure that our pace or easing restrictions is sensible in light of the challenge we continue However, to face from the Delta Variant." She also added that sudden removal of Covid measures could put the citizens at "greater risks." Thus, indicated that reaching 'zero levels' would be a gradual process.

The Scotland government is yet to decide whether school children in the vicinity of COVID-19 positive people have to self-isolate. Moreover, people in public gatherings shall maintain one meter distance in all indoor and outdoor public settings. Nightclubs and adult entertainment are also asked to remain closed until further notice. Ms. Sturgeon said that "gradual return" to level zero of restrictions can be expected after August 9. Scotland has recorded over 2500 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths in the last 24hours.

