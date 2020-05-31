Scotland's First Minister Urges Citizens To Stay Cautious As UK Prepares To Reopen

With the United Kingdom preparing to relax some curbs related to coronavirus lockdown, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called on citizens to not become complacent warning that the virus still posseses significant risk. Sturgeon while talking to the press urged citizens to stay cautious even though the country is preparing to reopen.

Read: UK's Dominic Raab Says 'targeted Approach' Would Be Adopted If COVID-19 Cases Spike

The United Kingdom is slowly moving towards the reopening of the country allowing small and non-essential businesses to open up with limited restrictions from June 1. According to reports, schools in the country will start to reopen from June 1 and six people can get together at the same time moving on from earlier rule of just two people. The easing in lockdown has drawn criticism from some health experts in the country who feel it is too early to reopen.

Read: UK Minister Suggests Local Lockdowns To Fight Second Coronavirus Spike

COVID-19 outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 3,69,000 lives across the world and has infected over 6 million people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. The United States remains the worst affected country with over 1,00,000 deaths and 1.7 million cases.

The United Kingdom is also among the countries most affected by the pandemic with 2,74,000 infections and 38,400 deaths, according to figures by Johns Hopkins University. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the supposed epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: UK To Allow 2.2 Million Clinically Extremely Vulnerable People To Go Outside

Read: UK PM Claps For Health Workers Along With Countrymen To Express Gratitude

(Image Credit: AP)

