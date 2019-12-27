The Debate
The Debate
Scott Adams Beats Illness To Publish An Audio-book That Ranks #1 On Amazon

Rest of the World News

Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert Comic strip and a very notable author has just beaten an illness to publish an audiobook that ranks #1 on Amazon now.

Scott Adams

Scott Raymond Adams, the creator of Dilbert Comic strip and a very notable author has just beaten spasmodic dysphonia which is a condition that affects the vocal cords and caused him to lose his voice. After regaining his voice, the published an audiobook called Loserthink: How Untrained Brains Are Ruining America (2019) which is now number one on Amazon.

#1 on Amazon

Scott Adams is most prominently known for his Dilber series that became famous in the 1990s. Adams worked in various businesses before he became a full-time comic. He usually writes in a satirical and sarcastic way about social and political topics.

Over the years Scott has suffered from two major health problems, 2004 onwards Scott reportedly battled focal dystonia that greatly impaired his ability to write on paper but that is no longer an issue for him because he draws on an electronic tablet now. 

The second major health hurdle was spasmodic dysphonia which affected his voice. While he had temporarily recovered in 2008 he had undergone surgery in order to repair his vocal cords.

His latest audiobook called Loserthink: How Untrained Brains Are Ruining America is about the mentality behind a Trump supporter and how every Trump Supporter is not a bigoted racist.

Read: Rallies For And Against CAA, NRC Held In Mumbai

Read: Lilly Singh Trolled For Seeking 'reliable Source Of Info' On Ongoing CAA Protests


The book is today number one on Amazon and people find Scott's battle with his illness and his ability to overcome it inspiring. Take a look at what social media users had to say about his latest achievement.

Read: Pro-CAA Rally At Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan Draws Crowds

Read: Malaysian Minister Ramaswamy Deems His PM Mahathir's CAA Remarks 'unnecessary'

 

