Scott Morrison, Boris Johnson Discuss Indo-Pacific & 'concerning' Situation In Ukraine

UK PM Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday discussed the “concerning situation” on Ukraine’s border. In a joint statement, following their virtual meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the “unique” relationship between Australia and the UK, built on shared values and common interest, and sustained by the “deep bonds between our peoples”. They further reiterated their commitment to support a rules-based international order free coercion, where the sovereign rights of all nations are respected and disputes are settled peacefully and in accordance with international law.

“The prime ministers discussed the concerning situation on Ukraine’s border. They emphasised their unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders,” the joint statement read.

“They agreed the need for de-escalation and underscored that any further Russian incursion in Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and have a stark humanitarian cost,” it added.

Excellent discussion with my good friend @BorisJohnson on the very concerning situation in Ukraine and implications for the Indo-Pacific. We’re advancing our AUKUS & security ties, and doing more together in our region, including with ASEAN, and in trade and science and tech. pic.twitter.com/FI2dZogsRU — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 17, 2022

Morrison, Johnson discuss Indo-Pacific

Furthermore, the two PMs discussed their countries’ “shared commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific”. During the meeting, they agreed that, together with partners, they would “ensure a free, open, inclusive and prosperous region”. As per the statement, the UK had committed £25m to strengthen regional resilience in areas including cyberspace, state threats and maritime security.

Speaking about trade, Morrison and Johnson said that they were committed to the UK-Australia free trade agreement “entering into force as soon as possible”. Moreover, the two leaders discussed their critical minerals and “confirmed their commitment to a free, fair, inclusive and rules-based trade and investment environment and opposed the use of economic coercion”. As per the statement, they welcomed progress in the UK joining the CPTPP regional trade pact.

On security and defence, Johnson and Morrison “committed to build societal awareness and resilience to foreign interference and strengthen our collective toolkits to detect, disrupt and deter current and future hostile activity by state actors, including the use of misinformation and disinformation.”

The UK and Australia are the closest of friends and historic allies.



Tonight Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP and I agreed to strengthen the partnership between our nations, making it fit for the next century and grounded in our shared priorities on security, democracy and trade. pic.twitter.com/z5F7HGmiac — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 16, 2022

Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison also argued that, since the announcement of AUKUS last year, all three partners (US, UK and Australia) have made significant progress in their collective endeavour to provide the Royal Australian Navy with a conventional-armed nuclear-powered submarine capability at the earliest possible date. They welcomed the entry into force of an information-exchange agreement that paves the way for the AUKSU member states to discuss the matter in more detail. They also “welcomed the presence in Australia of UK and US officials to provide expert advice on the many facets of nuclear stewardship needed to operate a nuclear-powered submarine capability”.

(Image: Twitter)

