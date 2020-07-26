Scottish Island With Population Of 30 Is Now Looking For New Residents; See Details

A tiny island off the coast of Scotland is appealing for new residents in a bid to boost its population, which is currently just 32. The Isle of Rum has urged anyone who is interested to apply to a number of new houses that are being built in Kinloch, which is its only village. According to the official website of the Island of Rum, the region is currently facing a need for more people, especially children to take up place in the school.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Lesley Watt, a resident of the island, said that the region has a population of around 32 people, including six children. Lesley added that with only one child in nursery and two in primary school, the island needs more families to fill the school and also to be the next generation of islanders. According to the website, the region is looking for ‘dynamic individuals and families’ who are keen to fit into the island.

READ: California Woman Uses Self-defence Spray On Couple For Not Wearing Masks At Dog Park

As per the information of the website, “The island is looking for dynamic individuals or families who are keen to fit into the island way of life. Also, young families are always a major contribution to isolated communities and so if you have young children they would find a wonderful island to play and learn in and so applicants with children will also be considered favourably in the allocation process”.

READ: Video Of 'adorable' Baby Monkey Eating From Hand Of A Man Wins Internet

‘Eco homes’ available

The Isle of Rum Community Trust informs that four new ‘eco homes’ have been built all with affordable rent. The official further said that the two-bedroom houses offer incredible views up to the Rum Cullin mountains and there’s plenty of local wildlife, including red deer and feral goats. Furthermore, the trust also informed people who are willing to reside in the region that there are opportunities in childcare, fish farming, food production, mountain tourism and house maintenance.

The officials informed, “The Trust is open to housing applications from anyone. If, however, you have a trade, a skill or other business you could bring to the island to help diversify and grow the local economy then that would be seen as of great benefit. Also, young families are always a major contribution to isolated communities”.

READ: Video Of Thirsty Koala Drinking Water From Bottle Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch

READ: Deer 'politely' Interrupts Canadian Harpist's Performance; Watch Video