Scripps National Spelling Bee: Harini Logan's Correctly Spelt Words Include Moorhen & More

Harini Logan, a 14-year-old Indian American girl won the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022 title by defeating 233 other spellers on Thursday, 2 June. She won the title by correctly spelling 22 words in the 90-second spell-off. Her final winning word was 'moorhen', - a female of the red grouse.

An eighth-grade student from Texas in the final round of the contest spelt 22 words correctly out of 26 while Vikram Raju with correctly spelt 15 words out of 19 won the second position in the competition.

The words that Logan spelt correctly in the final round were spealbone, phreatophyte, gaydiang, parison, excimer, toquilla, glochis, epaulement, chara, maieutic, chalicothere, teosinte, bouchal, saccharose, talisay, vesicate, chorepiscopus, kniphofia, malbrouck, ornithorhynchus, nandubay and moorhen, according to Scripps National Spelling Bee's website. The words that were not spelled correctly by Harini Logan were sisserary, akore, semmet and hottish. Furthermore, Logan's other words spelt correctly included charadriiform, ditalini, tauromachian and sereh. Harini Logan took home a cash prize of $50,000 cash prize (₹38,81,675.00) and Scripps Cup trophy in addition to awards from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica.

#Speller231 Harini Logan's final winning word:

moorhen

part of speech: noun

def: the female of the red grouse.

Language of origin: This word is originally English.

Sentence: The hunter took aim at the moorhen after the beaters had flushed it from the heather. — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022

Vikram Raju secures second spot in Spelling Bee

According to PTI, Harini Logan and Vikram Raju faced difficulty in deciphering their words between rounds 13 and 18. At that point, judges decide to have the first spell-off in which the competitors had to spell as many words as possible correctly in 90 seconds. Taking to their Twitter handle, Scripps National Spelling Bee informed about the result and revealed that Logan draws inspiration from US Vice President Kamala Harris. Scripps National Spelling Bee tweeted, "Our 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion #Speller231 Harini Logan draws inspiration from VP @KamalaHarris. After tonight, Harini is inspiring a new generation of spellers everywhere. She says it takes a village to build up a speller. Hers is happy tonight." Meanwhile, Vikram Raju correctly spelt 15 words out of 21 words and secured the second spot in the competition.

Our 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion #Speller231 Harini Logan draws inspiration from VP @KamalaHarris. After tonight, Harini is inspiring a new generation of spellers everywhere. She says it takes a village to build up a speller. Hers is happy tonight. 🐝 #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/m3RNiM2qvl — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022

Spelling 15 words correctly, #Speller76 Vikram Raju takes 2nd place. He has one more chance at the Scripps Cup. We know he'll take a page out of his favorite athlete's @nuggets' #NikolaJokic book and do what Nikola does: stay tenacious, motivated, and work hard. #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/wxHafJ7Vkw — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022

Inputs from PTI

