Sea Foam Blankets Streets In Spain, Video Sparks Debate On Climate Change

With parts of the world reeling with drastic climate changes, a video of a Spanish Town covered in seafoam has gone viral on the internet. According to reports, the Eastern part of Spain was hit by a sea storm that resulted in a heavy downpour, powerful winds and huge waves. The storm resulted in seafoam flooding the Spanish town of Tossa de Mar.

Many parts of Spain remained under the red alert category

According to reports, many parts in Spain remain under the red alert category. Mallorca was severely affected and remained under the yellow and orange alert category until January 23. Many people were reportedly left stranded as the streets were covered with the seafoam. The incident left people talking about how climate change was affecting everyone in different parts of the world.

The sea levels rising all around the world we on the clock! — Gu (@Lifein1stClass) January 22, 2020

And yet they don’t believe we are in the end of days or in global warming 🙄 — Mi (@AttornyBernie) January 22, 2020

Netizens contest over the issues of climate change

And certain ppl wanna tell us climate change isn't real...... — Squints (@JamalLannister) January 22, 2020

Three people have died from the storm and the flooding of streets. So heartbreaking. — ⚡🌎☀H L C☀🌎⚡ (@NanaHeidy223) January 22, 2020

That much sea foam isn’t normal. I’m from Panama which is an Isthmus. I grew up by both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. This is pollution and parasites. 🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/N28doD3NFN — 𝒫𝓇𝒾𝓃𝒸𝑒𝓈𝓈 𝒥𝓊𝓃𝑒 🩰 (@PrincessJune) January 22, 2020

Tell me climate change is fake. — Kelly Marcucci (@The_Light7) January 22, 2020

According to an international media outlet, the storms left many people without electricity and many farms were flooded.

