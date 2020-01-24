The Debate
Sea Foam Blankets Streets In Spain, Video Sparks Debate On Climate Change

Rest of the World News

With parts of the world reeling with drastic climate changes, a video of a Spanish Town Tossa de Mar covered in sea foam has gone viral on the internet

Sea foam

With parts of the world reeling with drastic climate changes, a video of a Spanish Town covered in seafoam has gone viral on the internet. According to reports, the Eastern part of Spain was hit by a sea storm that resulted in a heavy downpour, powerful winds and huge waves. The storm resulted in seafoam flooding the Spanish town of Tossa de Mar.

Many parts of Spain remained under the red alert category

According to reports, many parts in Spain remain under the red alert category. Mallorca was severely affected and remained under the yellow and orange alert category until January 23. Many people were reportedly left stranded as the streets were covered with the seafoam. The incident left people talking about how climate change was affecting everyone in different parts of the world.

 

Netizens contest over the issues of climate change

According to an international media outlet, the storms left many people without electricity and many farms were flooded.

