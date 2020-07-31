COVID-19: Seasonal Flu Hits Record Low Amid Global Social Distancing Norms

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing norms placed in order to curb the deadly virus, influenza infection rates have dropped to a record low. As per reports, early figures have shown that global distancing measures are having an unheard-of impact on other communicable diseases.

Influenza experienced sharpest drop

According to reports, while influenza rates have the sharpest drop-off in China where lockdown and social distancing measures were first implemented, other communicable diseases such as mumps, measles and some sexually transmitted diseases have also declined greatly.

As per reports from China’s health ministry, since the imposition of the lockdown the country has seen a reduction in infections by 90 per cent and the average monthly cases have reduced from 290,000 cases a month to 23,000. Other nations that also share flu statistics like Canada, UK and Australia have also claimed in reports that they have experienced low levels of influenza infections.

Read: Antwerp 1920 Olympics Haunted By War And Flu Pandemic

Read: UK Analyst: Report Shows Extent Of Russian Influence

While the drop in influenza cases this season is good news, some reports have experts suggesting that it may lead to lower levels of immunity in the future. A recent report by the WHO has also stated that the lower levels of influenza infection may also be because of under-reporting of cases during the pandemic. On the other hand, the impact of the lockdown and social distancing is still not clear on other diseases like HIV and Tuberculosis that have a longer onset period that diseases like influenza.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic that began in Wuhan, China last year has infected 17,321,394 people worldwide and the global death toll is 673,822. The United States is currently the global epicentre of the deadly virus and has recorded 4,495,224 cases, the highest in the world.

Read: Brazil Hospitals Struggling To Cope With An Influx Of Coronavirus Patients

Read: Gujarat: Four Die While Cleaning Effluent Tank At Textile Factory In Ahmedabad