Secret Tool Lets You Learn A New Language While Watching Netflix: Reports

A tech-savvy internet genius has discovered a tool that allows the viewers to learn a whole language without leaving the comfort of your Netflix's page, as per reports. In fact, this week google searches for ‘learning language’ spiked up the highest for the past 12 months. A Twitter user excitedly tweeted about a new browser add-on that allows Netflix viewers to learn vocabulary and sentence structure while watching their favourite shows.

Language Learning with Netflix

The user wrote that his friend introduced him to the chrome extension for Netflix users to go through sentence structure, vocabulary and definitions. He added that the extension is called “Language Learning with Netflix”. They demonstrated the Google Chrome extension using the example of Terrace House that was developed by two independent developers in December 2018. The tool works best as a supplement for people who already have some basic understanding of the language they’re learning. There’s a vocabulary-highlighting feature that greys out less common words, which is adjustable to match your vocabulary level. Netizens praised the new discovery and thanked the creators.

READ: Anita Hassanandani's Movies That Are Currently Streaming On Netflix

Netizens praised the new discovery

!!! language learners!!! my friend introduced me to this chrome extension for Netflix users to pick up on vocabulary, sentence structures and definitions! It’s called “Language Learning with Netflix” pic.twitter.com/Gz7J4X7hlm — 🐥 luvs shash (@kihyunitis) February 12, 2020

“Once you overcome the one inch tall barrier of subtitle, you will be introduced to many more interesting flims.” Bong Joon Ho, the director of #Parasite Winner for Best Foreign Language Film, Golden Globe 2020 pic.twitter.com/s71i3ttvfo — MeMiMiX1🦋 (@Me_Mind_Mine) February 10, 2020

READ: 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Does Not Need A Netflix Subscription; Know Why

whoever did this is truly a blessing https://t.co/VHL5Qw6wFw — lex (@arexishu) February 14, 2020



READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Movies On Netflix That You Can Binge-watch This Weekend

Wow never thought I needed this. https://t.co/tsarBNcsmO — Δym[n] (@iamtehawsum) February 14, 2020

great! now I just need a netflix account https://t.co/6qVdRGOMz1 — 피ches&gravy (@aaaaaaaaalin) February 14, 2020

READ: Naomi Osaka Fans In For Treat, Netflix Set To Release Documentary On Japanese Tennis Star