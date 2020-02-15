The Debate
Secret Tool Lets You Learn A New Language While Watching Netflix: Reports

Rest of the World News

A tech-savvy internet genius has discovered a tool that allows the viewers to learn a whole language without leaving the comfort of Netflix, as per the reports.

A tech-savvy internet genius has discovered a tool that allows the viewers to learn a whole language without leaving the comfort of your Netflix's page, as per reports. In fact, this week google searches for ‘learning language’ spiked up the highest for the past 12 months. A Twitter user excitedly tweeted about a new browser add-on that allows Netflix viewers to learn vocabulary and sentence structure while watching their favourite shows. 

Language Learning with Netflix

The user wrote that his friend introduced him to the chrome extension for Netflix users to go through sentence structure, vocabulary and definitions. He added that the extension is called “Language Learning with Netflix”. They demonstrated the Google Chrome extension using the example of Terrace House that was developed by two independent developers in December 2018. The tool works best as a supplement for people who already have some basic understanding of the language they’re learning. There’s a vocabulary-highlighting feature that greys out less common words, which is adjustable to match your vocabulary level. Netizens praised the new discovery and thanked the creators.

Published:
