See Pics| Titanic Resurfaces: Digital Scan Reveals Iconic Shipwreck As Never Seen Before

Titanic Resurfaces: Digital Scan Reveals Iconic Shipwreck As Never Seen Before

The first-ever full-sized digital replica of the Titanic has been created which can be used to unlock secrets of the world's most famous shipwreck.

Saumya joshi
Titanic

Image: Twitter- Atlantic Productions/Magellan


The first-ever full-sized digital replica of the Titanic has been created which can be used to unlock secrets of the world's most famous shipwreck, according to experts, reported Sky News citing the press statement of the Atlantic Productions. The creation by deepwater specialists Magellan has been labelled as the "digital twin" of the passenger liner, which sank into the Atlantic in 1912 after hitting an iceberg while on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York. In the unfortunate tragedy, which has been one of the biggest shipping disasters in world history, around 1,500 people died. 

Digital scan of the wrecked Titanic  

According to Atlantic Production, the digital twin of the shipwreck has been created using deep-sea mapping of the real Titanic, which lies 3,800m (12,500ft) down in the Atlantic. The study has been conducted with proper detailing that even the serial number on the blade of one of the ship's propellers can be seen in the 3D images. Further, the digital replica could also be used by scientists to find out new details about how the passenger liner sank, said experts, reported Sky News.

According to the expert who led the planning of the expedition, Magellan's Gerhard Seiffert said that the firm's digital twin would provide a "highly accurate photorealistic 3D model" of the wreck. Further, Seiffert added, "This model will allow people to zoom out and to look at the entire thing for the first time." The Magellan's expert explained, "So, by capturing this 3D model, what we're able to do is visualise the wreck in a completely new way, there's all kinds of amazing small little details that you can see." Meanwhile, the founder of Magellan, Richard Parkinson has described the results of his team's project as "astonishing". Further, while talking about the digital scan, Magellan's founder revealed, "Over the course of the Titanic project the volume of data that we acquired was enormous - around 7150,000 images and some 16 terabytes of data." "We believe that this data is approximately ten times larger than any underwater 3D model that's ever been attempted before," added Parkinson while talking about their latest find.  

