In a big win for the resistance forces, a senior Taliban commander has been killed amid the intense fighting in Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan. According to reports, Maulvi Fassihuddin, a senior Taliban commander and the group's chief of operations in northeastern Afghanistan was killed in a battle with the Northern Alliance Resistance Front in Panjshir. This comes even as the Taliban had claimed victory earlier on Monday.

Reports further added that as the group chief of operations in Northeastern Afghanistan, Fassihuddin, the notorious Taliban commander who hailed from Badakhshan was responsible for managing the insurgency in Badakhshan and greater northeastern Afghanistan. Fasihudin's killing comes as a massive setback for the Taliban which is currently engaged in a battle with the resistance forces in Panjshir Valley.

Senior Taliban commander killed in Panjshir by resistance forces

This also comes after the Northern Alliance earlier received a setback as Fahim Dashty, spokesman of the National Resistance Front (NRF) was killed in the Panjshir province during a face-off with the Taliban. The resistance forces announced Dashty's death on their Facebook page. Apart from Dashty, Ahmad Massoud's nephew General Sahib Abdul Wudod Zara was also killed in the clashes.

Taliban claims victory in Panjshir; Northern Alliance denies

The Taliban on Monday had claimed victory in Panjshir, the resistance bastion which is still not taken over by the insurgents. Taking to Twitter, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah claimed that the province was 'completely captured'. "Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered," tweeted Zabihullah. Visuals from Panjshir also showed that the Taliban fighters were standing outside Panjshir Governor office with their flag raised.

However, hours after the Taliban's claim, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) refuted the reports. Taking to Twitter, the NRFA denied Taliban's claim and stated that it is false. On the contrary, the Resistance Force has revealed that its fighters are still present in all strategic positions across the Panjshir Valley to continue the fight. The NRFA has also assured that the resistance will continue to fight against the Taliban and its 'partners'.